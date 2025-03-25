AbbyPD Investigating Sexual Assault at Mill Lake Park

Abbotsford – On Monday evening, March 24th, 2025, AbbyPD Patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in Mill Lake Park that occurred at 6:40 pm. A female victim reported walking westbound on the path beside the lake between Ashley Way and Alta Avenue. She was alone when an unknown man approached her, asking for assistance to take a photo with his cell phone. During this encounter, the victim was assaulted, although shaken, she was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’8”, with a medium build, short black hair, and a short black beard. He appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing black pants, a black and white short rain jacket with white in the chest area and carrying a black umbrella.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation, which suggests this was a random incident. No suspect has been identified or arrested at this time. Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who were in the park between 6 pm and 7 pm and may have information about this incident to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2025-12190