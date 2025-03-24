Five Year Old Mission Girl Recovering from Fentanyl Overdose

Mission – A 5-year-old girl spent time recovering in hospital last week, after apparently overdosing on Fentanyl at a residence in Mission on Thursday night (March 20).

First responders were called to a residence on Nottman Street in Mission around 9 pm on March 20, for a girl who was unconscious and receiving CPR. The five-year-old had been having a bath when she reportedly handled a jar containing Fentanyl, and began exhibiting signs of distress soon afterwards. Adults in the house called 911 after her breathing changed and she began vomiting. Her condition rapidly deteriorated soon afterwards. Paramedics administered multiple doses of Naloxone to counteract the effects of the Fentanyl, which helped the girl’s condition to improve.

She remained in hospital overnight, and is expected to recover.

Mission RCMP remind the public of how incredibly dangerous the drug can be to people of any age, but especially to children, who would likely have no idea what the substance is if they were to come into contact with it. Anyone who keeps Fentanyl in their residence should ensure it is always stored in a secure place, out of reach of anyone who is not intending on using it. Anyone who suspects they or someone around them has come into contact with Fentanyl – even through skin contact – should immediately seek medical aid, regardless of whether symptoms have set in. Receiving a timely dose of Naloxone, as well as further medical care afterwards, is critical to increasing the chances of surviving a Fentanyl overdose.

The incident on Nottman Street remains under investigation.