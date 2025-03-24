Election 2025 – Key Federal Election Dates

Elections Canada – Key federal election dates

March 23

Elections Canada offices are open across the country. You can vote early at any of them by Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. Find the Elections Canada office nearest you.

April 9

To find the list of candidates running in your riding, use the Voter Information Service.

April 11

If you didn’t get your voter information card or the information on it is incorrect, use the Online Voter Registration Service to check your registration, register or update your address, or call us at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) for assistance.

April 13-16

Vote on Campus is offered for four days, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the list of participating campuses to find the one nearest you.

April 14

The Guide to the federal election is mailed to all households. Keep it handy–it has all the information you need to vote.

April 14-19

Canadian Armed Forces electors can vote at the military poll set up for their base or unit.

April16

Incarcerated electors can vote at the place where they are serving their sentence.

April 18-21

Advance polling stations are open for four days, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check your voter information card or use the Voter Information Service to find your polling station.

April 20-22

Special ballot voting is offered in acute care facilities, such as hospitals.

April 22

Electors can vote by special ballot at any local Elections Canada office, until April 22, 6 p.m.

April 22

This is the deadline to apply to vote by mail. You will vote using the special ballot process.

April 22

Elections Canada can provide sign language interpretation if it is requested by April 22. Fill out the online form or call us at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) to let us know what type of interpretation service you need.

April 28

Election day

Bring accepted ID.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can do so at your assigned polling station.

Check your voter information card or use the online Voter Information Service to find your assigned polling station.

Mobile polls will serve electors in long-term care facilities and seniors’ residences. Times vary for each institution.

After election day

Returning officers validate the results, usually in the first two or three days after election day. The validated results will be posted online.