Election 2025 – Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Westerby Running in Chilliwack-Hope Riding for NDP

Chilliwack – — The candidates are falling into place in the Fraser Valley.

FVN will publish ALL the contestants platforms within the Fraser Valley.

Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Westerby is the NDP candidate for Chilliwack–Hope in the 2025 federal election.

From his website and media release:

Bringing a voice shaped by lived experience, grounded in compassion, and powered by the belief that better is possible.

“In 2021, we earned nearly 27% of the vote, making the NDP the clear choice to take on the Conservatives locally,” said DJ Pohl, the NDP candidate in 2021. “Westerby is the right person to build on that momentum. In these uncertain economic and political times, we need elected leadership that truly reflects the diversity of our communities and represents the voices of all constituents.”

Chilliwack made history in 2022 by electing Westerby as BC’s first openly transgender man to public office, serving as a School Trustee in Chilliwack, marking a powerful step toward inclusion and representation. As a former farmer, small business owner, and longtime community advocate, he’s no stranger to rolling up his sleeves and doing the work.

“Growing up in BC in the 90s, I watched my family stretch every dollar, choosing between bills and groceries more times than I can count,” says Westerby. “Struggling to find my way in a world that wasn’t built for me as a queer and neurodivergent person lit a fire in me to fight for a government that truly lifts up everyone.”

Westerby’s campaign is rooted in the real and relentless challenges facing families today: skyrocketing living costs, a collapsing mental health system, crumbling trust in leadership, and the rise of fear-based politics. “The tension with our biggest trading partner is only making things worse,” he adds.

Westerby’s platform speaks to what matters most in Chilliwack–Hope: protecting Indigenous sovereignty, supporting small businesses and workers, building a sustainable local economy, and making life more affordable.

“Our shared struggles feel endless,” said Westerby. “But I believe in the people of Chilliwack–Hope. I believe in our ability to connect, to rebuild, and to resist the politics of division,” he says, sounding the alarm about the rise of Trump-style politics in Canada.

“We’ve seen what happens when fear wins,” he warns. “Attacks on public education, on human rights, on truth and reconciliation.. It’s starting to happen here, and I refuse to let that take root in our communities.”

With experience spanning governance, grassroots organizing, and community-led initiatives, Westerby is ready to bring the fight to Ottawa. “This election is about us. The people of Chilliwack–Hope. We deserve bold leadership that stands up for us, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”



“We can’t keep patching a broken system ahead of each storm,” he says. “We need to rebuild it – stronger, safer, and fairer. That’s what this election is about. That’s what’s at stake.”