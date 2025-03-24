Conservative Candidate Mark Strahl Kicks Off Re-election Campaign in Chilliwack-Hope

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack–Hope, has officially kicked off his re-election campaign as the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the federal election that will take place on April 28th.

“I was born and raised here and raised my own family here, and it has been an incredible honour to represent the people of Chilliwack–Hope since 2011,” said Strahl. “I am once again seeking the privilege to serve this amazing community as their Member of Parliament and continue to bring the common sense of the common people to the House of Commons.”

Strahl said that the current election is a choice between change and more of the same.

“This Liberal government is seeking a 4th term, but after 10 years of Carney-Trudeau Liberals, crime is out of control, the cost of living has skyrocketed, our national debt has doubled and our country is in an extremely weak position to respond to the threat of Trump’s tariffs,” said Strahl. “Only a new Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre, will put Canada First, stand up for Canadian workers and families, strengthen our borders, defend our sovereignty, and bring in a Common Sense plan to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.”

For more information about the Re-elect Mark Strahl campaign, visit markstrahl.ca.