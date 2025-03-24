BCHL Statement on Penticton and Chilliwack WHL Expansion

Chilliwack (BCHL) – The BCHL acknowledged that ownership of the Penticton Vees has acquired a Western Hockey League (WHL) expansion team, beginning in the 2025-26 season, and the City of Chilliwack has been identified as a WHL expansion location for 2026-27.

Vees ownership will retain its membership in the BCHL and will look to relocate in the near future, while the Chiefs organization, who had no involvement in the city’s WHL expansion process, remains committed to the BCHL and has already formally indicated they will play in the league in 2025-26, expressing their commitment beyond that as well.

“The BCHL remains committed to advancing its position as one of the world’s premier college-tracking junior hockey leagues,” said Rich Murphy, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors. “We thank the Vees organization for their contributions to the league and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they move forward with their relocation. In addition, we are please to have the Chiefs organization in the BCHL next season and beyond.”

“Our focus remains firmly on the future, one that is filled with opportunities for growth and league unity, while continuing our commitment to developing elite student athletes,” continued Murphy. “The BCHL continues to evolve as junior hockey undergoes significant changes, but its foundation remains solid. The league is committed to its mission of creating an environment for student athletes to develop, not only on the ice, but away from it as well, in the gym and in the classroom.”

As a member of the BCHL, there will be no interruption to the Vees current season. Further details about their relocation will be provided at a later date.