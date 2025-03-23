Skip to content

Election 2025 – We Go To The Polls for a Federal Election April 28

Politics
Ottawa (with file from CBC) – A short campaign with a long term effect.

So far, the polls say this will be a close race between the Liberals and Conservative.

The 36-day campaign, the shortest allowed under the law, is largely expected to focus on how the leaders will take on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and his taunting of Canadian sovereignty. 

After attending an Ottawa church service Sunday morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney — who has been in power for just over a week — visited Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament.

Expect Signs and more media ads to pop up i the days to come.

FVN will highlight ALL the parties involved in the Fraser Valley.

fvn@shaw.ca

