SPONSORED – Steelin In The Years – Steely Dan Tribute – Returns to Chilliwack – Cultural Centre – Friday March 28 (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – “…. no static at all….”

The last time Steelin in the Years were in the area, was 2016 in Harrison.

The wait is worth it, get your tickets.

Steelin’ In The Years gathers together some of the West Coast’s most accomplished musicians who share a passion for the music of Steely Dan. This veteran 11-member BC group features top-notch interpretations of favourite Steely Dan compositions which draw from virtually all their albums. The band has been performing for 14 years. It’s an extraordinary show which never fails to electrify and delight audiences. This all-ages show starts at 7PM Friday March 28 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets are $55. There will be no opening act.

Steelin’ in the Years website

2016 Review by Don Lehn, News Director FVN: Admitting for this reviewer, the Harrison Hall is a quaint building but at times the sound can be a touch suspect.

That was not the case on Saturday night as the Steely Dan tribute band – Steelin’ In The Years took the stage and rocked the joint! I am a sucker for horn sections and also rather particular. This group nailed it, but when you examine their individual history, it really shouldn’t be such a surprise. All 9 members are accomplished Vancouver session musicians with a resume that includes working with Long John Baldry, Idle Eyes, the R&B All Stars and (don’t laugh) Raffi (Hey for a musician, it’s a paycheck with guaranteed sell outs).

This particular night focused on the bulk to two classic Dan albums, Can’t Buy A Thrill and Aja. But for good measure, throw in a funky rendition of Babylon Sisters and the encore My Old School. Who knew that a tribute band playing Steely Dan could pack a dance floor.

Steelin’ In The Years was brought to the attention of FVN by Wayne Cox, former Global TV Weather Superstar (Wayne wanted us to say that, lol).