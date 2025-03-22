Mission RCMP Update re: Social Media Post – Alleged Violence at Junction Shopping Centre – Spring Break Fair

Mission – Mission RCMP provided an update to the media release that was issued on March 21, about the social media post related to the fair currently operating in Mission (West Coast Amusements are at the Junction Shopping Centre in Mission for spring break from March 20th to March 23rd, offering rides, games, and food):

Investigators from Mission RCMP have spoken with the persons associated to the social media comments – including the youth who created the post, the youth involved in the alleged conflict, and their parents. At this time there is nothing to indicate that any act of violence will be carried out, and the youth who is alleged to have been the source of the threat will not be attending the fair. There is no indication of any risk to anyone planning to attend the fair.

In order to ensure the public feels safe in attending, Mission RCMP have scheduled additional resources throughout the weekend, and will continue to maintain an increased presence in the area of the fair. Thank you to the community for your patience and understanding while this matter is being investigated.

Original Release:

Mission RCMP are currently investigating a post on Facebook alleging a shoot out is set to take place at a fair currently operating in a mall parking lot in Mission. The post was brought to the attention of police by numerous members of the community, who became concerned after seeing the comments online on March 21.

Investigators have spoken with the person who made the post, and are continuing to follow-up with other persons related to the matter. Police confirm that at this time, the credibility of the threat has not been confirmed, however there have not been any recent increases in gang activity or gun violence in Mission.

As a precaution, Mission RCMP will be increasing patrols around the fair, and have also spoken with organizers of the fair, who already had their own security staff in place. Anyone who sees anything suspicious around the fair should immediately notify security personnel, or call 911. Anyone with further information about this matter is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 25-3101.