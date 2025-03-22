Empower Through Music Charity Fundraiser – Chilliwack Vineyard – April 5

Chilliwack – Kris Schulz, (more here, fingerstyle music video here) grew up in Chilliwack and is a Canadian guitarist, songwriter, session musician and music teacher, who founded Horizon School of Music and the charity “Empower Through Music” in Vancouver BC. He was a finalist in the 2014 Candian fingerstyle championship. He is looking to expand his charity’s community work (Empower Through Music) into Chilliwack. Empower Through Music provides innovative and unique music lessons to underserved youth, particularly youth with neurodiversity or physical disabilities. I am involved as an ambassador or community liaison for the program, essentially helping to introduce it to the Chilliwack community.

The show is a mix of performances and stories meant to introduce the charity to the community. It is a casual show, not a formal gala. The evening will start with opening act Ethan Smithe, followed an acoustic set with Kris Schulz, then a collaboration with Tissène (Belgium singer) and closing with a headline performance from Solomon Standing. The tie in to Chilliwack is we grew up here and used to play in bands together here (Solomon Standing & Echoes in Orbit – Kris Schulz, Jared Mumford, Todd Mumford, Dustin Rilcof).

Tickets are available by donation here, and all proceeds will go directly toward establishing ETM music programs here in Chilliwack.

Empower Through Music Charity Fundraiser – Chilliwack Show

April 5 @ 7pm (doors 6pm)

The Vineyard Community Center, 45892 Wellington Avenue

To raise funds to get Empower Through Music programs into Chilliwack (registered Charity, tax receipts available)

Tickets: https://www.empowerthroughmusic.org/events