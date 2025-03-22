Election 2025 – Kevin Sinclair PPC Candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – FVN will continue to keep you informed of all the candidates for the upcoming 2025 Federal Election.

Kevin Sinclair, who represented the People’s Party in Abbotsford during the 2021 federal election, will be the PPC candidate in the new riding of Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford.

From his media release: “It’s official. I am honoured to be the face of the People’s Party of Canada once again in our new riding.

As many of you know, the PPC is the only federal political party offering bold practical solutions to the disastrous government policies destroying our prosperity and quality of life for more than ten years.

We are the only party taking seriously Canada’s two most urgent issues: continual inflationary deficit spending and mass immigration.

While the other Parties offer empty slogans like “fix the budget” with no detailed plan, we say we must erase the deficit in ONE YEAR through fiscal prudence and spending cuts and then lower taxes for everyone.

On immigration, we say we must impose a moratorium on immigration to abate our housing and healthcare crises and we must withdraw from the United Nations Compact on Migration.

https://www.fraservalleyppc.ca/candidates/kevin-sinclair .