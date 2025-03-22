District of Hope Council By-Election – Saturday April 26

Hope – The District of Hope has declared a By-Election to fill one vacant Councillor seat for the remainder of the 4-year term (ending October 2026).
Hope Councillor Zachary Wells resigned to concentrate more time on his business.
Important Dates:
Nomination Packages: Available NOW at District Hall or online
Nomination Period: Opens March 11, 2025, and closes March 21, 2025
Campaign Period: Begins March 29, 2025
Advance Voting: April 16 & April 23, 2025
General Voting Day: April 26, 2025
Where to Pick Up:
District of Hope Municipal Office
325 Wallace Street, Hope, BC
Nomination forms & detailed information are available online or by visiting District Hall during business hours.
Thinking of running? Check the eligibility requirements and get your nomination package today!
For more information:
bmorgan@hope.ca or dbellingham@hope.ca
604-869-5671
Declaration of Candidate March 21, 2025