Ownership of Chilliwack Coliseum Reverts Back to the City on May 1 – Paving Way for Future Improvements

Chillllliwack – Now before the rumours of another WHL team resurface, here is what the city said in their March 21 media release:

In 2002, the City of Chilliwack entered into a Public-Private Partnership (P3) agreement with the Chiefs Development Group (CDG) for the financing, design, building and operation of what is now known as the Chilliwack Coliseum (then Prospera Centre and paved the way for the now departed WHL Bruins who eventually left for Victoria – That controversial move was April 2011) . This enabled the City to provide residents with a state-of-the-art arena at a lower cost than if the City built and operated the facility.

In line with the agreement, the City announce that ownership of the Chilliwack Coliseum will revert back to the City of Chilliwack on May 1, 2025. The City is currently working on an agreement with the CDG for the management operations of the facility until May 1, 2026, and will work with the CDG and current tenants on a transition plan.

“The Chiefs Development Group have been a great partner, helping us provide residents with an incredible facility for many years, and we wish them all the best as they move forward,” said Mayor Popove. “We are looking forward to making upgrades that will increase safety, accessibility, and energy savings, along with increased ice time and dry floor activities for Chilliwack residents to enjoy.”

As owners, the City of Chilliwack will focus on making large capital improvements to the Chilliwack Coliseum, which will greatly increase the overall patron experience. (FVN has learned that includes a new scoreboard, dasher boards and glass and perhaps elevator to the suites).

“We are extremely proud of this public private partnership and our ability to provide a beautiful facility for the community,” said Chilliwack Chiefs’ President Moray Keith. “The Coliseum was completed on time and on budget. CDG operated the building in a financially responsible manner. CDG saved the City of Chilliwack close to 6 million dollars and is turning the Coliseum over to the City 4 years early. We are proud of the relationships the Chiefs Development Group and Chiefs Hockey Club continue to build in our community. It was our greatest honor receiving the Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award. On the ice, the Chiefs continue to be a leader of in-season NCAA commitments across North America. The people of Chilliwack hold a very special place in our hearts.”

The rumour mill has been hot over WHL expansion. Penticton appears to be joining the “dub” for the 2025-26 season. Rumblings are that Chilliwack could enter in the following hockey season. However, now that the Vancouver Giants play out of Langley, there is the thorny issue of territorial infringement. The talk is the any new Penticton team would infringe on the Kelowna Rockets and that some type of fee would have to be paid to the Rockets. That could be the scenario for a Chilliwack team and the Giants.