Fraser Valley Metis Elder Pixie Oshâwisôniyâwô Mik’sôwak Wells Receives the King Charles III Metal of Honour (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Ottawa – Fraser Valley FV Metis Elder Pixie Oshâwisôniyâwô Mik’sôwak Wells recieved the King Charles III metal of honour. Pixie was just one out of 25 received their metals. The ceremony took place in Ottawa (March 19) with Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (may women of the nation).

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LMFO) is the recognized National voice of Métis women from across the Métis Motherland informed by the expressed priorities of grassroots Métis women.

LFMO plays a significant role in enhancing the social, cultural, economic, environmental, and leadership space occupied by Métis women. We influence public policy and decision making related to the rights, priorities, concerns and aspirations of Métis women with Indigenous and Canadian governments. LFMO is inclusive of and stands in solidarity with 2SLGBTQQIA+ Métis kin.