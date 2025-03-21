Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Places 25th at Swedish FIS Ski Cross World Championship

Calgary/Engadin (SUI) -(Alpine Canada) – Courtney Hoffos (Windermere, BC) raced to a silver medal Friday in ski cross at the 20th FIS Freestyle World Championships in Engadin (SUI). This is Hoffos’ first career world championships medal, and it is Canada’s 10th World Championships medal in ski cross.

Racing on a technical track that challenged the athletes from top to bottom, Hoffos battled her way through the heats making key passes to claim Canada’s first ski cross world championship medal since Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC), unable to compete at these championships due to injury, won gold in 2019.

The other Canadian woman racing Friday was 2015 Junior World Champion India Sherret (Cranbrook, BC), who finished eight.

On the men’s side, Jared Schimdt (Ottawa, ON) led the Canadians with a ninth place finish, while Kevin Drury (Toronto, ON), world championships silver medalist in 2019, was 16th. Gavin Rowell (Prince George, BC), in his first World Championships, was 24th and Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) was 25th Friday.

Ski cross continue at the World Championships in Engadin (SUI) with the team race scheduled for March 22