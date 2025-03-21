Chilliwack RCMP Investigate Shooting – Princess and Williams

Chilliwack – As of Friday morning March 21, Chilliwack RCMP is on scene in the Princess Ave. and Williams St. area for a report of shots being fired.

On Friday, March 21, 2025 just before 1AM, Chilliwack RCMP and Police Dog Services responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Princess Ave. and Williams St. A male suffering from serious injuries was transported to hospital.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications suggest that this is a targeted incident and there is no further risk to public safety.

Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation and the public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.