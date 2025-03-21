Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is pleased to introduce the newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term. The new board members were sworn in at the 2025 Annual General Meeting on March 18th, 2025 and will officially begin their one-year term on April 1, 2025, and will serve through March 31, 2026.

The Chamber is proud to welcome its incoming executive team:

President : Paul Penner, RE/MAX Truepeak Realty

: Paul Penner, RE/MAX Truepeak Realty Vice President : Sam Varing, First West Credit Union

: Sam Varing, First West Credit Union Secretary: Josh Reynolds, Illustrate Collective

Continuing in their roles as Directors:

Loren Taves, Taves Estate Cidery/Taves Family Farms

Kamna Suri, Sandman Hotel Group

Dr. Khyati Shetty, UFV School of Business

Steve Czeck, Empyrion Technologies Inc.

Kevin Mierau, Mierau Contractors LTD (Non-voting, Past President)

Following a rigorous selection process by the Board Nominations Committee, the Chamber is pleased to announce five new Directors joining the Board:

Jennifer Menge, Abbotsford Canucks

Jimmy Severn, Doane Grant Thornton

Jove Loewen, The Table Bistro/The Bridge Ventures Inc.

Steve Couper, Cascade Aerospace

Vineet Verghese, RBC

“This year’s nominations process was extensive, ensuring that we have a high-performing board that continues to represent Abbotsford’s diverse and growing business community,” said Craig Toews, Acting CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to welcome our new board members and look forward to their contributions as we continue to support and advocate for local businesses.”

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce remains committed to fostering economic growth and development, deepening member connections, and advocating for policies that benefit the local business community. The newly elected Board will play a key role in shaping the Chamber’s initiatives and strategic direction for the coming year.