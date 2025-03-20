ROAD CLOSURE – Kent – Tuyttens Road West of Cutler Road – CULVERT COLLAPSE



District of Kent – NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURE

Effective immediately Tuyttens Road West of Cutler Road is closed due to a culvert collapse. Local traffic will have access via Bridge Road under the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge, the detour route is in the process of being opened and will be one lane only. Signage will be in place soon to direct travellers, please obey all signs.

More details will be provided as they are made available. For questions regarding this closure, please contact Jonathan Mothus, Director of Public Works at 604-796-2235 or info@kentbc.ca.