Party for the Planet, BC’s Largest Earth Day, Returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on April 26

Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is thrilled to announce the return of Party for the Planet, the largest Earth Day celebration in British Columbia. Presented by TD Bank Group, this signature Surrey event will take place on Saturday, Apr. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Surrey Civic Plaza. Party for the Planet offers a unique opportunity for Surrey residents and visitors to come together in celebration of sustainability, environmental education, and community. Now in its 14th year, this free, family-friendly event will feature a plant sale, over 25 local vendors and artisans in the sustainable marketplace, Indigenous cultural sharing, environmental education, food trucks, and live music and dance battles across four stages.

“As the largest Earth Day celebration in B.C, Party for the Planet is a wonderful opportunity to come together and learn how we can all protect our environment in a fun and engaging way,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This free event not only invites families to explore practical ways to make a positive impact on our planet, but also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility. We hope to inspire residents to embrace eco-friendly practices to cultivate a brighter future for our community and our planet.”

This year’s event offers diverse activities for everyone to enjoy and learn about sustainability. Back by popular demand is the signature plant sale hosted by Surrey Parks, featuring affordable native plants, ranging from $3, $6, and $12. To celebrate their 30th year, the Salmon Habitat Restoration Program (SHaRP) will host ‘Paint a Salmon,’ where attendees can paint a wooden salmon that will be displayed along Reedville Creek at 64 Ave and King George Blvd to raise awareness about local salmon habitats and the importance of conservation.

“TD is so proud to be the presenting sponsor for Surrey’s Party for the Planet for the 14th consecutive year,” said Chris Sirovyak, Surrey District Vice President, TD Bank Group. “At TD, we’re committed to creating a more vibrant planet so that people and economies can thrive. We believe that our actions today affect our tomorrow and that we have an obligation to future generations to take care of our planet.”

Attendees can experience live music on the Earth Stage and Meadow Stage; dance battles and lessons on the Community Stage; and family programming, including Science World and Urban Safari Rescue Society, on the Family Stage. They can also enjoy vegan and vegetarian options from a variety of food trucks, a free rock-climbing wall, and various local environmental organizations providing sustainability tips, such as proper recycling and water-wise gardening.

For more information, visit partyfortheplanet.ca.