Mission Community Services Opening New Supportive Housing Location on Hurd Street

Mission – Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) announced the opening of a new supportive housing facility at Hurd St. featuring 50 bachelor units with kitchenettes. Residents have begun moving in, and MCSS expects to fill all vacancies by April. Hurd St. supportive housing provides safe and stable supportive housing for people in need. The site offers a secure place to live with access to on-site supports such as health services, enhanced on-site care for 12 people, group activities, and connections to community resources.

Funded by BC Housing and the Ministry of Health (through Fraser Health for enhanced care services), these homes play an important role in addressing homelessness and supporting vulnerable members of the Mission community.



Access to the supportive homes is made through the Coordinated Access and Assessment (CAA) Table, which includes representatives from BC Housing, Fraser Health, local service providers, and community agencies. The CAA Table meets on a regular basis to review applications for supportive housing and assign applicants to vacant units. The selection process is collaborative, involving participation of both housing providers and referring partners.



For application support, please contact MCSS Outreach team at 604-302-5767 or visit our office at 300- 32618 Logan Ave, Mission.

To learn more about Hurd and other housing and shelter programs offered by MCSS, visit:

missioncommunityservices.com/programs/housing-shelter