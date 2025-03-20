Skip to content

BC Housing Update on Riverside Project in Abbotsford and Mamele’awt Qweesome Housing Society in Chilliwack

BC Housing Update on Riverside Project in Abbotsford and Mamele’awt Qweesome Housing Society in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – In their March 19 Facebook postings, BC Housing provided construction updates on two projects.

People experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Abbotsford will soon have access to 63 new supportive homes, with the start of construction of a project at 1610 Riverside Road.

BC Housing thanked partners, Lookout Housing & Health Society, Fraser Health and City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley for coming #together4housing.

2025 BC Housing 1610 Riverside Road Abbotsford

64 homes in Chilliwack will soon be available for individuals and families with low incomes, including Indigenous people and Elders. This is on the site of the now demolished Cheam View United Church.

The building will offer safe, quality, affordable housing, with construction expected to be complete by August 2026.

BC Housing thanked partners Mamele’awt Qweesome Housing Society (MQHS), Cheam View.

2025 BC Housing Mamele’awt Qweesome Housing Society

