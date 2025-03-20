Artisans Call for Chilliwack Anonymous Art Show

Chilliwack – Local artists of all skill levels are invited to take part in the second and

highly anticipated Anonymous Art Show, a unique exhibition that celebrates creativity,

community, and the thrill of the unknown! Hosted by the Chilliwack Community Arts

Council, this annual event showcases an incredible collection of 150+ 8”x8” artworks,

each created by artists who remain anonymous until their piece is sold.



This is a fantastic opportunity for both emerging and established artists to share their

work with the public in a fun and accessible way. Not only does the event foster a strong

sense of artistic community, but it also raises crucial funds to support local arts

programming. Each artwork is auctioned starting at $50, and the artist’s identity is

revealed only after the evening of June 6th once it’s purchased—adding an element of

surprise and excitement for buyers and collectors.



“The Anonymous Art Show is a wonderful way for artists to gain exposure while

contributing to the growth of the arts in Chilliwack,” says Lise Oakley Executive Director

from the Chilliwack Community Arts Council. “It’s also a fantastic chance for new artists

to step into test out their works and for seasoned creators to connect with fresh

audiences.”



Participation is simple: artists can pick up a blank 8”x8” canvas from Cornerstone

Custom Picture Framing & Gallery at 9369 Mill Street, or they may use their own, if it

meets the 8×8 size requirement. Once completed, artworks are submitted to

Cornerstone Custom Picture Framing & Gallery, submission form to be completed and

art to be displayed for the public to admire and purchase on the buying night scheduled

for June 6th from 7-9:30pm on Mill Street. Whether you paint, draw, or experiment with

mixed media, this event is open to all styles and approaches.



Artists must submit their completed pieces by May 15, 2025.



For more information on how to participate, submission guidelines, and key dates, visit

chilliwackartscouncil.com or contact Lise at 604-505-7906 or

office@chilliwackartscouncil.com