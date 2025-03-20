2025 BC Rugby Senior Club Finals – Saturday, May 3 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park

Abbotsford — BC Rugby confirmed the 2025 BC Rugby Senior Club Finals will take place at Abbotsford Exhibition Park, home of Abbotsford RFC, on Saturday, May 3 – buy your early bird tickets now!

Featuring seven Championship Finals from BC Rugby’s Senior Club Leagues, including the BC Rugby Men’s Premier League and BC Rugby Women’s Premier League, the action will be split across two fields as the flagship end-of-season celebration makes an exciting return to the BC Rugby calendar.

You can take advantage of an early bird 25% discount on tickets. Tickets will be priced at $7.50 for ages 14-18 and $15 for ages 19+ until 11:55pm on Sunday, April 6.

After April 6, tickets will be priced at $10 for ages 14-18 and $20 for anyone aged 19+. Tickets can be purchased online and will also be available on the day of the event.

Admission is free for all Under-13s.

With over 2000 fans expected at Abbotsford Exhibition Park on May 3, the 2025 BC Rugby Senior Club Finals event promises to be an action-packed day!

The following BC Rugby Senior Club League Finals will be contested:

Men’s Premier League

Women’s Premier League

Men’s Division 1

Women’s Division 1

Men’s Division 2

Women’s Division 2

Men’s Division 3

Keep an eye out on BC Rugby’s social media channels to find out quarter, semi, and final Team rankings before the Championship matches.

A full day schedule will be released once all finalists are confirmed. Ahead of the event, BC Rugby will launch a 2025 BC Rugby Senior Club Finals web page featuring key information including what to expect on the day, live streaming details and more.