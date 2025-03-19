Skip to content

Seven Athletes Including Cultus’ Reece Howden, to represent Canada at the 2025 FIS World Ski Cross Championships

Calgary/Cultus Lake (Alpine Canada) — Seven athletes have been announced by Alpine Canada to represent Canada at the 2025 FIS World Ski Cross Championships in Engadin, Switzerland March 21st through 23rd.

The athletes head to the World Championships coming off strong results at last weekend’s World Cup stop at the Craigleith Ski Club in Collingwood, Ontario, where Canada captured 50% of the podium spots. With just one World Cup race weekend left this season, Canadians are sitting in second place in both the men’s and women’s Crystal Globe standings, and Canada has a healthy lead the Nations Cup. 

NameHometown / ProvSki ClubWorlds (inc. 2025)
Abby McEwenEdmonton, ABSunridge1st
Courtney HoffosWindemere, BCWindermere Valley3rd
Gavin RowellPrince George, BCPrince George1st
India SherretCranbrook, BCKimberley Alpine Team2nd
Jared SchimdtOttawa, ONMont Tremblant2nd
Kevin DruryToronto, ONGeorgian Peaks4th
Reece HowdenChilliwack, BCApex4th

The FIS Ski Cross World championships have qualifying scheduled for March 21 and racing March 22 and 23.  For more information on these world championships, including the full schedule, please visit the FIS website at fis-ski.com.

CBC Sports will be providing extensive coverage of these world championships. To learn more, please visit CBC Sport at cbc.ca/sports/Olympics.

2025 Ski Cross Team Reece Howden third from right – Alpine Canada

