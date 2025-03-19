REACTION – BC School Trustees Association Provides New Resource for School Boards to Improve Outcomes for Students with Disabilities and Diverse Abilities

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) announce the release of its report, Improving Student Outcomes: For Students with Disabilities and Diverse Abilities, developed by the BCSTA’s Inclusion and Accessibility Working Group. This report is an essential tool in educating school boards about inclusive education, providing critical insights into the current challenges and opportunities in supporting students with disabilities and diverse abilities.

This report outlines key data sets available for boards of education, assisting them in their responsibility to improve student outcomes and success. It emphasizes the importance of understanding and utilizing data through a governance lens to identify areas of need and inform evidence-based decisions. The report aims to assist boards of education in being better equipped to support improved student outcomes, ensuring every student has an equitable opportunity to succeed in British Columbia’s public schools.

The top priority for boards of education is the success of all students. Yet, achievement outcomes for students with disabilities and diverse abilities are consistently lower than those of their peers in various metrics. To address this, the report calls for a unique focus from boards of education, ensuring the proper systems, structures, and supports are in place for these students to thrive.

Key Highlights in the Report Include:

Understanding the importance of inclusive education and its impact on student success. Ableism and its Impact on Education: Exploring how ableism influences the expectations and opportunities available to students with disabilities and diverse abilities.

The evolving terminology and descriptors used for people with disabilities and diverse abilities and the importance of adapting to these changes. History of Inclusive Education in BC: Reflecting on the past to better understand the evolution of inclusive practices in the province.

Additionally, the report offers questions to help boards of education begin important discussions within their school communities about inclusive education.

Carolyn Broady, President of the BCSTA, commented: “This report is not just a guide; it’s a call to action for all school boards across British Columbia. It is the responsibility of each school board to ensure every student, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to succeed. By leveraging the insights and data provided, school boards can make informed, compassionate decisions that address the unique challenges faced by students with disabilities and diverse abilities. We must continue to create a system where every student is seen, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.”

Perspectives from Trustees

Shirley Wilson – Board Chair – Abbotsford School District – The Board of Education is welcoming of all students, regardless of their individual needs. We are inclusive and responsive to our students, regardless of abilities. Anytime a resource is provided to boards it is welcome, reviewed and adapted as needed. The BCSTA consults our membership and that is what frames the report, and we appreciate the results. Our district is proud of the work with all students and look forward to a more fulsome review of the new resource.

Reid Clark – President – Chilliwack Teachers Association – To truly improve outcomes for students with disabilities and diverse abilities, the first step would be to come to the provincial bargaining table and listen to teachers about the need for adjustments to language. This is all meaningless without coming to the bargaining table without proposals and better funding.