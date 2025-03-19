Musician, BIA Boss, Trevor McDonald Given King Charles III Coronation Medal

Chilliwack – He is a mainstay on the concert circuit in the Valley. He is a music promoter. The Executive Director for the Downtown Chilliwack BIA. Arguably the City of Chilliwack’s biggest cheerleader. He has a weekly local radio program.

He even co hosts the annual Christmas Parade for Rotary.

He’s a CSS grad.

Now Trevor McDonald is grateful for this recognition! Congratulations to all this years recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Trev is one of them.

McDonald was given the medal by Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl in a ceremony on March 19. Others that were honoured included Aaron Pete, Allan Hunt, Barry Dodd, Chris Kloot, Connie Stam, Derek Epp, Johannes Mulder, Kevin Estrada, Kirk Dzaman, Lawrence Sigurdson, Leilani Krajnyak, Marilyn Ann Vik, Marlene Dance, Nicholas Bolton, Paul Dekoning, Richard Procee, Robert Hasell, Sarah Sache and Shannon Jones.

From Derek Anthony Epp – I’m honoured and humbled to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal with my family and mom present. To be presented this award for the work I’ve been able to lead and be a part of for Ch’íyáqtel (Tzeachten), Chilliwack, and the First Nations across Canada is a special moment. Thank you to our MP Mark Strahl, MP for presenting this award and for your continued dedication and work for our community. For me, the works just getting started and I look forward to continuing to earn this recognition.

The Coronation Medal commemorates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada. The medal is administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall.

