Skip to content

March 18 Assault of Kent Inmate

Home
Crime
March 18 Assault of Kent Inmate

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Tuesday (March 18, 2025), an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

Share This:

Chilliwack Hospice

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

March 18 Assault of Kent Inmate

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Tuesday (March 18, 2025), an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.The