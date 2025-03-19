KPU Researcher Awarded $540,000 Grant – Study Innovative LED Lighting to Boost Greenhouse Strawberry Production

Fraser Valley (Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU)) – A research scientist at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) has been awarded a $540,000 grant to study how the innovative use of LED lighting could boost greenhouse strawberry production.

“Due to climate change and extreme weather, growers are increasingly looking at indoor production,” says Dr. Li Ma, researcher at KPU’s Institute for Sustainable Horticulture (ISH). “LED technology has made significant strides in recent years, allowing us to tailor the lighting spectrum and intensity to meet the specific needs of crops throughout their growth cycle. This leads to healthier, fresher and better-quality fruit.”

The project, funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and Mitacs, will enable the ISH to address the many challenges faced by greenhouse strawberry growers, particularly the need for precise light management. As Ma explains, each strawberry variety has a different response to light, and controlling the spectrum of light can influence the plant’s health, growth, and resistance to pests.

“By using LED lighting systems that adapt to the plant’s needs, we can optimize growth and production while minimizing energy consumption,” says Ma, emphasizing that this new technology is expected to reduce maintenance costs by 75% and energy costs by 40%. “The goal is to make strawberry farming more sustainable and less reliant on imported products — reducing carbon emissions and enhancing our local food security.”

The three-year project involves collaboration with industry partners such as Sollum Technologies, a Montreal-based company that is contributing financial and in-kind support with their cutting-edge dynamic LED lighting systems. Another industry partner, Star Produce, is providing expert insights on indoor strawberry production, helping to bridge the gap between academic research and greenhouse applications.