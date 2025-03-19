Skip to content

Highway 1 Closed in Fraser Canyon for Construction at Tank Hill (Lytton) March 21, 24-26

Lytton – Drivers are advised that Highway 1 at Tank Hill, 14 kilometres east of Lytton, will be closed overnight on Friday, March 21, 2025, and in the afternoon from March 24 until March 26, 2025.

The closure is necessary for the installation of steel girders that will span the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail line as part of the new overpass.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions overnight from midnight until 4 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, and during the day from 12:30-5:30 p.m. from Monday, March 24 until Wednesday, March 26, 2025. 

Closures must be co-ordinated with CPKC and specific closure times may be adjusted based on rail operations.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is working with emergency services so they have access through the site.  

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highways 3 or 5 as alternative routes. Up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes can be found at: www.drivebc.ca

