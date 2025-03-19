Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce – One of the Fastest Growing Chambers in Canada

Chilliwack – The Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada (CCEC) has announced The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce as one of Canada’s Top 10 fastest growing Chambers.

In CCEC’s new research report, Membership Trends Across the Chamber Network, Chilliwack is ranked #4 in Canada among Chambers with more than 500 members.

100 Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade from across Canada completed the survey, which revealed that 69% of Chambers experienced membership growth in 2024, an increase from 60.8% in 2023. Further, the national membership retention rate increased to 92.1%, up from 88.8% in 2023.



“I am excited to announce CCEC’s first annual ranking of Canada’s fastest growing Chambers of

Commerce. Congratulations to these leading Chambers and their dedicated staff whose

persistence and passion are uniting business communities across Canada,” said Becky Davison,

President of CCEC. “It’s inspiring to see such strong membership retention and widespread

membership growth across the Chamber Network. We look forward to building on this

momentum throughout 2025 as we continue providing professional development and

networking opportunities for Chambers”.

Canada’s top 10 fastest growing Chambers with more than 500 members are: