Celebrating Nowruz – Multicultural Banquet Without Borders – Friday March 21 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Helping to Build Tiny Homes for Those in Need

Chilliwack – Love Without Borders presents a Multicultural Banquet Without Borders.

This is an elegant evening of multicultural food and entertainment while supporting a great cause. Love without Borders banquet will bring many cultures in our community together for a fun and festive evening to celebrate Nowruz.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year, and celebrating many cultures coming together in our community to do good.

This is also to raise money for their Building Bridges Initiative to build off the ground tiny homes for people in need.

Tickets are $55 and include dinner and nonalcoholic beverages. Enjoy dinner, silent auction, and more (Yes, a demonstration of belly dancing)

Friday March 21. Door opens at 5:30, dinner at 6.

Chilliwack Cultural center Rotary Hall studio

Facebook info is here.

Website info is here. https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/multicultura…

Background:

Iranian New Year Nowruz is a traditional celebration marking the arrival of spring and the new year. Nowruz is celebrated by over 300 million people worldwide. With a history spanning over 3,000 years, the festival holds significant cultural and social importance in regions such as the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East. In 2009, Nowruz was recognized by the United Nations as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reaffirming its status as an ancestral festivity symbolizing the renewal of nature. The festival promotes values of peace, solidarity and reconciliation, fostering cultural diversity and friendship among communities and generations. Its rituals and traditions reflect the mutual exchange of human values between Eastern and Western civilizations. Nowruz plays a vital role in strengthening the bonds between people, based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace and good neighborliness. The celebration signifies a harmonious connection with nature, emphasizing the relationship between constructive labor and the cycles of renewal. It encourages a respectful and caring attitude towards the natural sources of life. Nowruz celebrates humanity’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, promoting peace, dialogue, and solidarity. It serves as a reminder to uphold human-rights, foster mutual respect, reconciliation, and environmental stewardship. International Nowruz Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010. encouraging participation in events organized by countries celebrating Nowruz. By recognizing 21 March as the International Day of Nowruz, the UN highlights the universal nature of the festival and its potential to foster understanding and cooperation among nations.”