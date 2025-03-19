AbbyPD Need Help in Finding 12-year-old Eliza Johnny – Frequents Abby, Surrey and Chilliwack

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police requests the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Eliza Johnny. All attempts to locate Eliza have been unsuccessful, and the AbbyPD is seeking the public’s help.

Eliza was last seen near Austin Avenue in Abbotsford at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Monday, March 17th. Eliza is known to frequent Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Surrey.

Eliza is described as an Indigenous female, 4’8, 90lbs, with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and a black Nike backpack.

The AbbyPD’s General Investigative Section is actively investigating Eliza’swhereabouts. We ask Eliza, or anyone with information about her, to contact the

Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973 (abbypd).

Abbotsford Police File 2025-11211