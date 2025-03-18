Skip to content

Jets, Pilots PJHL Realignment

Jets, Pilots PJHL Realignment

Fraser Valley – The British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) and BC Hockey announced the alignment of sanctioned Junior A hockey in British Columbia for the 2025-26 season.

Both the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) have finalized their plans for the upcoming season. The leagues transitioned to Junior A Tier 2 ahead of the 2023-24 season. Since then, member teams have undergone an evaluation process, while the leagues have worked towards defining their structure from both a business operations and governance standpoints.

To view more on this story : https://www.pjhl.net/bchc-and-bc-hockey-announce…

PJHL Junior A Tier 1

  • Chilliwack Jets
  • Coastal Tsunami
  • Delta Ice Hawks
  • Grandview Steelers
  • Langley Trappers
  • Richmond Sockeyes
  • Ridge Meadows Flames

PJHL Junior A Tier 2

  • Abbotsford Pilots
  • Aldergrove Kodiaks
  • Mission City Outlaws
  • North Vancouver Wolf Pack
  • Port Coquitlam Trailblazers
  • Port Moody Panthers
  • Surrey Knights
  • White Rock Whalers

