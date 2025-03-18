Jets, Pilots PJHL Realignment

Fraser Valley – The British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) and BC Hockey announced the alignment of sanctioned Junior A hockey in British Columbia for the 2025-26 season.
Both the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) have finalized their plans for the upcoming season. The leagues transitioned to Junior A Tier 2 ahead of the 2023-24 season. Since then, member teams have undergone an evaluation process, while the leagues have worked towards defining their structure from both a business operations and governance standpoints.
PJHL Junior A Tier 1
- Chilliwack Jets
- Coastal Tsunami
- Delta Ice Hawks
- Grandview Steelers
- Langley Trappers
- Richmond Sockeyes
- Ridge Meadows Flames
PJHL Junior A Tier 2
- Abbotsford Pilots
- Aldergrove Kodiaks
- Mission City Outlaws
- North Vancouver Wolf Pack
- Port Coquitlam Trailblazers
- Port Moody Panthers
- Surrey Knights
- White Rock Whalers