Jets, Pilots PJHL Realignment

Fraser Valley – The British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) and BC Hockey announced the alignment of sanctioned Junior A hockey in British Columbia for the 2025-26 season.

Both the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) have finalized their plans for the upcoming season. The leagues transitioned to Junior A Tier 2 ahead of the 2023-24 season. Since then, member teams have undergone an evaluation process, while the leagues have worked towards defining their structure from both a business operations and governance standpoints.

To view more on this story : https://www.pjhl.net/bchc-and-bc-hockey-announce…

PJHL Junior A Tier 1

Chilliwack Jets

Coastal Tsunami

Delta Ice Hawks

Grandview Steelers

Langley Trappers

Richmond Sockeyes

Ridge Meadows Flames

PJHL Junior A Tier 2