District of Hope Responds to Administrative Penalty Referral (Wastewater Treatment)

Hope — The District of Hope acknowledges it has received a referral for an Administrative Penalty following a recent inspection of the community’s Pollution Control Center (Wastewater Treatment Plant) by the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks.

The inspection identified deficiencies in compliance reporting. The District has since taken corrective action, implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Treated wastewater from the District’s facility is discharged to the Fraser River. In 2017, sedimentation in the river plugged the original outfall pipe, leading to the installation of a temporary outfall that remains in place. This temporary outfall is not authorized under the current wastewater discharge permit and has contributed to non-compliance.

In 2022, the District submitted an application for Phase 2 infrastructure upgrades,including a permanent outfall, through the UBCM Canada Community Building Fund Strategic Priorities Fund. Although supported by the Province, the application was not approved. Funding has now been allocated for this critical project in the 2025 municipal budget. Planning, design, and environmental studies are actively underway, with construction anticipated to commence in 2026.

The District of Hope is committed to ongoing investment in its Pollution Control Center, ensuring the community’s wastewater infrastructure meets regulatory requirements while addressing the challenges associated with growth and evolving environmental conditions.

If the referral advances to a Notice Prior to Determination of Administrative Penalty, the District looks forward to providing additional information and working collaboratively with the Province to address these matters.