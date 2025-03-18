District of Hope Awarded $40,000 Grant to Enhance Fire Department Capabilities

Hope – The District of Hope has been awarded a $40,000 grant through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) for 2024. This funding, allocated through the Volunteer and Composite Fire Department Equipment and Training Fund, will significantly enhance the capabilities of the District’s Fire Department.

The funding will be used to acquire new equipment and support expanded training for firefighters, ensuring that the department is well-prepared to respond to emergencies and protect the community.

The specific investments include:

Equipment: