Chilliwack RCMP – Alysha Archie – Found Safe

Chilliwack – MARCH 18 UPDATE – The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 32-year-old female reported missing on March 8, 2025 has been located, and she is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

March 11 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 32-year-old Alysha Archie, who was reported missing on March 8.

Alysha was last seen in Vancouver on March 10, 2025.

Alysha is described as:

Indigenous female

32 years

5’ 1″

150 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing:

White hoodie

Beige boots

Police and family are concerned for Alysha’s well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alysha is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).