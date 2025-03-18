2025 BC Seniors Curling Championship in Abbotsford – March 18 to 23

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Curling Club hosting the 2025 BC Seniors Curling Championship from March 18 – 23.



The Club is located at 2555 McMillan Rd, Abbotsford, – email manager@abbostfordcurling.com ; website: www.abbostfordcurling.com



Complimentary light snacks will be available during the event in the player’s room at the Club. The kitchen will be open during the day throughout the event and The Extra End Lounge, located on the top floor inside the Club, will also feature a variety of snacks. In addition, a fully stocked pro shop will also be open throughout the event.

There will be a player’s lounge for stretching and meeting.

There will be ample parking on site and all parking is free of charge.

Draws, Scores & More: curlbc.ca/senior-championships/

Competitor Guide

Team Briefing updated 3/7/2025

Event Schedule updated 3/4/2025 change of Social event start time

Pre Event Practice Schedule

Athlete Bulletin updated 3/4/2025

Welcome Letter