DriveSmartBC – Cycles and Motorcycles in Bus Lanes

Question: Now that cycles and motorcycles are defined as Vulnerable Road Users, why are they not allowed in bus lanes? Please note I am not talking about HOV lanes. Motorcycles are exempt from HOV lane restrictions regardless of whether a “Motorcycles OK” sign is displayed or not.



“designated use lane” means a lane of highway in respect of which a traffic control device indicates that the lane is reserved for the exclusive use of persons or organizations, or of vehicles, cycles or other devices, prescribed under section 209.1 or specified in a bylaw or resolution of the council of a municipality under section 124.2;

By definition, a bus lane is a designated use lane.

The Motor Vehicle Act restricts the use of bus lanes:

153 If a laned roadway has a bus lane, a person must not drive a motor vehicle or other device in that lane unless permitted by the regulations.

The ICBC Learn to Drive Smart manual says the following about bus lanes:

Bus lanes

You will recognize a bus lane by a sign that has a diamond symbol and a picture of a bus. Only buses and sometimes cyclists are allowed to travel in lanes marked with this sign.

BC Transit offers the following advice:

What happens if I need to turn across a bus lane? During bus lanes operational hours, general vehicles will be allowed to enter the priority lane only if they are making a right hand turn within their current block.

Cyclists may only use a bus lane if the sign designating the lane permits them.

Aside from making turns at intersections, motorcycles are not allowed to use bus lanes just like other motor vehicles.

