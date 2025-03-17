Skip to content

Corbett Street Commercial Vehicle Fire Contained by Hope Fire

Corbett Street Commercial Vehicle Fire Contained by Hope Fire

Hope – On Friday afternoon (March 14 at 4:49PM), Hope Fire responded with a two-engine deployment to a commercial vehicle trailer fire on Corbett Street between 4th and 5th Avenues.

Upon arrival, crews encountered thick black smoke coming from a trailer loaded with plywood. A team of eight firefighters and officers worked swiftly to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading beyond the point of origin.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2025 Hope Fire Corbett Street – March 14

