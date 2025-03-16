TWU Spartans Women’s Rugby Take Canada West Bronze

Langley – The Trinity Western Spartans women’s rugby 7’s team took home their first-ever Canada West bronze medal by finishing 3-2 in the final tournament of the Canada West women’s rugby 7’s season Saturday at the Willoughby Stadium at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C.



The Spartans finished the day with one win and won loss defeating the Alberta Pandas 21-0 in the afternoon match after dropping their morning match 29-0 to the silver medalist Victoria Vikes. The UBC Thunderbirds took home the gold medal with a perfect season after finishing the final tournament 5-0 with a 24-19 win over the Vikes.



In the Spartans dominating win over the Pandas TWU had tries from third-year Ava Van Santen (Aldergrove, B.C.), fifth-year prop Danika Dool (Chilliwack, B.C.), and first-year fly half/hook Hailey Hibbs (Langley, B.C.) with fifth-year scrum half/wing Issy Scholtens (Langley, B.C.) converting two and fourth-year centre/wing Jenna DeGreeff (Victoria, B.C.) converting one.



Trinity Western Rugby Coach Pose Seumanutafa – What an achievement by the women this weekend. The growth and maturity the team showed right to the final game of the tournament was a testament to all the hard work they put in to prepare this year. To finish up the CanWest 7s tournament 2025 with your first-ever medal is a huge accomplishment. As coaches, we are so proud of you. We know how difficult and challenging the journey has been. Also would like to congratulate our seniors who are graduating this year. Thank you all for making the program what it is today.”

2025 TWU Spartans Women’s Rugby