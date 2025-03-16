Matthew Presidente and Kele Fleming – Bozinni’s – Saturday, May 3

Chilliwack – Matthew Presidente & Kele Fleming at Bozinni’s – Saturday, May 3

Vancouver’s piano man, Matthew Presidente is an innovative rock/pop songwriter whose dynamic performances captivate audiences whether solo or with his full band. A high-energy, piano-driven artist, he forges a deep connection with his audience through interactive, emotionally charged and passionate live shows.

Praised by Xtra Magazine (Vancouver) as “one of — if not — the best singer/songwriters in our LGBT scene,” Matthew made the bold decision to leave his full-time career in 2022 to dedicate himself to music. Since then, he has re-entered the studio with his band, releasing new music, touring across British Columbia, and recently receiving a Creative BC Career Development grant. In 2024 alone, Matthew performed over 100 shows, including at prominent venues such as The Fox, The Rickshaw, Guilt & Co, The Shipyards, and The Hollywood Theatre. He has gained enthusiastic recognition on Pride stages throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

Matthew co-wrote and performed in the musical Pretty Package Piano Bar at the 2022 Kelowna Fringe, collaborating with drag artists Toddy and Ella Lamaroux. Most recently, he completed a ten-city tour across BC, including three Peak Pride weekends, spreading queer entertainment and advocacy throughout the province.

Along with producer Matt Roach (RainCity Recorders), Matthew released his anticipated full-length album Chosen Sun in January 2025. The album explores themes of life transitions, queer survival, personal empowerment, and self-evolution, and includes the singles “Rainbow Tree” and “The Rhythm.” The album has garnered over 100k streams across platforms in it’s first month.

Victoria folk-rock and sometimes synth wave artist, Kele Fleming (She/They) the distinct love child of Linda Perhacs and Ani DiFranco. She’s 70’s psychedelic, feministic, intelligent- quoting Darwin and Foucault mid song. She is a proud member of the LGBTQ2A community (as well as being an older woman), and her presence in today’s music scene is an important reminder that it needs to continue to be diverse and inclusive.

Kele’s dynamic vocals range from choirgirl naïveté to raging Sinead O’Connor. Profound lyrics that are more like call to actions, angry at humanity’s sad state of affairs. These are potent and important protest songs that rage against our indifference and apathy.

For the Gen Z’s among us Kele’s music has accumulated over over 500K listens on Spotify, her edgy single ‘The Great Acceleration – Devours Remix’ alone, reaching a staggering 125K. Her new EP – ‘A Bowl of Stars’ is slated for April 2025 with a full album planned for late 2025 with Juno and Western Canadian Music Award winning engineer, Sheldon Zaharko.

