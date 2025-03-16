Intermittent Closures on Chilliwack Lake Road – Urgent Road Maintenance Past The Vedder Bridge and Roundabout – March 18 to 25

Chilliwack – The City intends to perform urgent road maintenance works along Chilliwack Lake Road, tentatively between March 18 – March 25, next to the rock bluff southeast of the roundabout at Vedder Road and Chilliwack Lake Road.

The work will be proceeding throughout the day from 7:30 am – 7:00 pm. Due to the nature of this work, the road will need to have INTERMITTENT FULL CLOSURES of up to 20 minutes at a time for vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The road will be open and operate as normal in between these closures.

If you have any concerns, please contact the Engineering Department at 604.793.2907.