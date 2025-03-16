CBC Bearcats Women’s Basketball Team Crowned at CCAA Championship

Fraser Valley/Fredericton NB (CCAA) – The Columbia Bible College Bearcats are the 2025 CCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions, defeating the St. Mary’s Lightning 77-70 in a hard-fought final at the Currie Center in Fredericton NB.

The Lightning came out strong, leading 24-20 after the first quarter with a fast-paced offense and aggressive play. However, CBC responded in the second, outscoring St. Mary’s 17-9 to take control and head into halftime with the lead.

The second half was a battle, with St. Mary’s winning the third quarter, but CBC stepped up when it mattered most. In the final frame, the Bearcats delivered under pressure, dropping 24 points and sealing the victory to claim their first-ever CCAA National Championship.

Players of the Game: St. Mary’s Lightning – Kendall Russell and CBC Bearcats – Grace Park