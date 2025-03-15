Interact Club of Chilliwack Donate Over $1000 to Ann Davis – From Coldest Night of the Year event

Chilliwack – Interact Club of Chilliwack ( young Rotarians if you wish) helped raise $1055 for the Ann Davis Transition Society.



A couple weeks ago, the club braved the chill to participate in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Chilliwack. Your support will help bring warmth and hope to those experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness in our community.



Together, let’s continue to “change the tune” and make a difference in the lives of others. Thank you to everyone who put an effort into making this event happen and to everyone who helped in surpassing our fundraising goal!

2025 Interact Chilliwack CNOY