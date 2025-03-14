Mounties Annual Call for Caution During Spring Break – Drivers, Cyclists, Pedestrians, and Motorcyclists

Fraser Valley (RCMP Release) – With spring break approaching and warmer weather arriving, the Upper Fraser Regional Detachment is reminding all road users – drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists – that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Recent pedestrian fatalities have highlighted the importance of caution and awareness on our roads. As more people take to the streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes, police are urging everyone to do their part to prevent further tragedies.

These recent incidents serve as a tragic reminder of how quickly lives can change, said Inspector Jeff Bowerman, Interim Officer in Charge. With increased travel and activity on our roads, it’s more important for all road users to stay alert, follow the rules, and look out for one another.

Officers will remain proactive in road safety enforcement, targeting dangerous driving behaviours that put lives at risk. They are also working to raise public awareness by engaging with communities, sharing safety tips, and promoting responsible road use.

Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions, and yield to pedestrians. Cyclists are required to follow traffic laws and signal correctly. Pedestrians need to be visible and cross at designated areas after ensuring it is safe to do so. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone, added Inspector Bowerman.

For more information on road safety, please visit Road safety | Royal Canadian Mounted Police.