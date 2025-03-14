UPDATE – Community Hot Dog Day in Chilliwack at Bill Kelly Park – Unveiling Inclusive Swing – VIDEOS

Chilliwack – With the recent addition of exciting new features, members of the public were invited to Hot Dog Day in the Park! The City in a celebration of Bill Kelly Park (9145 Corbould Street) on Friday, March 14included Mayor and Council, and Bill Kelly for a celebration in the park featuring free hot dogs and refreshments, provided by Habitat Systems Inc.

The latest addition to Bill Kelly Park features an inclusive swinging experience for all abilities called the We-Go-Swing®, the first in our community and only the second of its kind in British Columbia, made possible with a donation of $145,000 from Bill Kelly.

In the past six years, Bill Kelly has contributed over $450,000 towards various play structures around the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre, including the accessible playground, and the “Junior Diggers” playground. The accessible playground was created with Universal Design principles to offer unique play value and experiences for children of all ages and abilities. The Junior Diggers playground features three excavator-themed play structures to reflect Bill Kelly’s longstanding local business.

“We are grateful to Bill Kelly for his contributions to the Landing,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “The addition of a fully accessible swing to our community demonstrates our continued commitment to accessibility and inclusion in Chilliwack.”