Charges Laid in Relation to December 15, 2024 Death of an Inmate at Kent Institution

Kent – IHIT conducted a fulsome investigation and submitted a comprehensive report to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

On March 13, 2025, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against Therae Racette-Beaulieu for the murder of fellow Kent inmate 43-year-old Christopher Braun.

In addition, Theodore Anderson was charged with aggravated assault and assault, Michael Okemow was charged with assault with a weapon and assault, and Joseph Goulet was charged with assault.

All four accused remain in custody and await their first court appearance for this matter.

Background:

On December 15, 2024, the Agassiz RCMP responded to an assault involving multiple inmates at the Kent Institution in Agassiz. Officers from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reported that a fight broke out in the cafeteria area where several inmates began assaulting a lone victim.

43-year-old Christopher Braun died from his injuries as a result of the fight.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) deployed to Agassiz and assumed conduct of the investigation with support from the Agassiz RCMP, the CSC, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

One inmate was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and two other inmates sustained minor injuries as a result of the fight.