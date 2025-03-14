Abbotsford School District Launches Budget Consultation

Abbotsford – In accordance with the School Act, the Abbotsford Board of Education is preparing to approve a balanced budget for the 2025-2026 school year by June 30, 2025.

The first public budget meeting was held on March 13, 2025, where Secretary-Treasurer Ray Velestuk shared key budget information with parents and community members. This session is available for viewing on the District’s YouTube channel (@AbbotsfordSD). A second public meeting is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at the School Board Office, with an option to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The Abbotsford School District’s budget is guided by key principles, including:

Maximizing resource allocation to support student learning and district priorities.

Enhancing transparency by fostering a strong understanding of budget decisions through

ongoing communication.

ongoing communication. Maintaining a three-year budget plan to support long-term program initiatives.

Ensuring financial stability through responsible fiscal management and maintaining

surplus/reserve balances for emergent needs.

surplus/reserve balances for emergent needs. And Maintain strong fiscal management policies.

To gather public input, the District has updated their Engagement Portal with this year’s Budget Consultation.

Community members are encouraged to participate by learning more about how District funds will be allocated to support student success and by completing the survey.

Feedback will be accepted until April 30, 2025 at https://engage.abbyschools.ca/budget25-26.

Community input is very important. Feedback will help make informed decisions that best meet the needs of students, staff and community.

The Abbotsford Board of Education and Abbotsford School District appreciates the community’s support in their vision of, and commitment to, a world-class, innovative, and individualized educational experience for every student.