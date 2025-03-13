Traffic Patterns Change on 264th Street at Highway 1 Start March 15

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Traffic-pattern changes are coming to 264th Street starting as early as March 15, 2025, as work advances to replace the existing interchange on the Highway 1-264th Street Interchange Project.

The northeast and southwest loop ramps onto Highway 1 from 264th Street will be permanently closed, with construction work starting as early as Saturday, March 15, 2025, as weather allows.

Traffic patterns will change as follows:

Drivers travelling north on 264th Street and heading to Highway 1 westbound, toward Vancouver, will be redirected to turn left at the improved intersection on the north side of the interchange.

Drivers travelling south on 264th Street and heading to Highway 1 eastbound, toward Hope, will be redirected to turn left at the improved intersection on the south side of the interchange.

The new 264th Street Interchange is a key piece of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program. The 264th Street area has heavy traffic volumes during morning and afternoon hours, including commercial vehicles heading to and from the U.S. border crossing.

Along with more efficient goods movement, the new 264th Street Interchange will include improvements for active transportation, truck parking and public transit.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signage and be aware that roadside workers are present. Updates will be available on www.DriveBC.ca.