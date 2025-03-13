A Fraser Valley Family Dilemma – Asking for Help As Son Recovers from Double Lung Transplant

Fraser Valley – NOTE: Casandra Hiscock is a health care professional.

She wrote to FVN:

Kolton was born with bronchiolitis obliterans, a rare and aggressive lung disease that slowly took away his ability to breathe. For years, oxygen tanks, endless medications, and frequent hospital stays were his reality. As his lungs deteriorated, his only hope became a double lung transplant at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH). In January, that hope became reality. Kolton received his life-saving transplant, giving him a second chance at life. But recovery is a long, demanding road—one that requires 24/7 care, medical appointments, physiotherapy, and strict monitoring to ensure his body accepts his new lungs. As a healthcare worker, I’ve spent nearly 30 years caring for others. Now, my most important role is being by Kolton’s side. This meant stepping away from my career, cutting our household income in half while facing massive medical and travel expenses. We are halfway through this journey—the hardest part is behind us, but we still have a long way to go. Our GoFundMe helps cover the costs of Kolton’s recovery, and we need support more than ever.

If you can donate, please do. If not, please share. Every bit of help brings us closer to the finish line. Feel free to follow his journey on my Facebook. Casandra Hiscock Donate & Share Here: https://gofund.me/3fd8eeed